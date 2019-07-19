Couple improvised wedding during city-wide blackout

By Bang

A New York City couple improvised their wedding after a blackout hit the majority of Manhattan.

Craig Silverstein and Amy Rosenthal were in the middle of their ceremony at the Plaza Hotel when the lights suddenly cut out, leaving the loved up couple, their guests and venue with a tall task.

The bride told the New York Times: "It was unbelievable. Everyone stepped up and were doing everything in their power to make the night a special one."

Guests lit the room with smartphones and candles as the pair recited their vows, and the 12-piece band played at the reception using instruments which didn't need any power.