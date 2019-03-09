Couples pop each others pimples because brain releases 'happy chemical'

By Bang

Loved-up couples pop each others pimples because your brain releases a "happy chemical".

A psychotherapist, named Matt Traube, has opened up to Fatherly about what it means when individuals pick their partner's spots, and how it shows a special "closeness" between a couple.

Traube said: "For many people, there is a wonderful satisfaction that comes from popping a pimple - it's almost euphoric. You not only relieve the physical pressure of the blockage, there's a pleasant mental effect as well from the release of dopamine, your brain's happy chemical."

"As disgusting as it might sound to some, that you would pick your partner's pimples, that does show a certain closeness, a bond, an attachment between you and your partner."

Traube also confessed skin can be a "metaphor" for your relationship and show just how in love your are with your spouse.

He added: "If someone is on a first or second date, I don't think you're going in for a pimple pop.For many, the skin itself can be a metaphor for the person or the relationship.

"It's kind of analogous to finding a solution. You look at it and go, 'Ew, it doesn't feel right, it's on my partner, I need to fix it.' In some regards, it's a way to improve your husband."