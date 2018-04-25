Court says selfie monkey cannot sue for copyright

A monkey who took a selfie using a photographer's camera cannot sue for copyright, a court has ruled.

Back in 2011, Naruto, a seven-year-old crested macaque, capture an image using the camera belonging to David Slater, who wanted to have financial control of the image.

In 2015, an animal rights group became involved in the issue, suing to ensure that Naruto had copyright of the picture.

But now, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled against Naruto and PETA, saying that copyright law in the US does not "expressly authorise animals to file copyright infringement suits".