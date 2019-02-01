Dad uses son to clear snow off car

By Bang

A dad hilariously used his son to clear the snow from his car in Monclova, Ohio.

In the viral video, a father in the US showed off his genius way of saving time on ice scraping his snowy windows, instead using his son to clear the covered vehicle.

The video's description read: "We got a lot of snow in Monclova, Ohio. My husband and son went outside to play in the snow. I asked my husband if he could clean off our vehicles while he was outside.

"Next thing I know, my husband is yelling into the house asking if we have any duct tape. I meet him at the door with the tape only to find that he is planning to wrap it around my son's wrists, ankles, and waist so the snow couldn't get in.

"I then recorded this video of my husband using our son to push off all the snow. My son had such a blast!"