Dating expert has revealed the top unexpected places to find love

By Bang

Tracey Cox thinks people have forgotten how to date "the old-fashioned way" has detailed to the Daily Mail newspaper where to find a partner if you ditch the dating apps.

The love guru claims that it's all about the "mindset" that you can only meet on dating apps and suggested the best way to find love is to spark a conversation in an unlikely setting.

She suggested looking for love on the commute, at the supermarket, at a fitness boot camp or the gym, a running club, a theme park, volunteering for a charity and even in church.

The expert also advised daters to keep it simple and logical while chatting someone up - she also says to be impulsive, don't panic about your opening line and pretend you're talking to your best friend.