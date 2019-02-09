Delta and Coca-Cola apolgise for 'creepy' napkins

By Bang

Delta and Coca-Cola have apologised for napkins that encouraged passengers to give fellow flyers their phone numbers and have dropped the design.

The Diet Coke-branded napkins read: "Because you are on a plane full of interesting people and hey ... you never know."

On the back of each napkin they put spaces to write a name and phone number.

The reverse includes a suggestion: "Be a little old school. write down your number and give it your plane crush. you never know ..."

People took to social media calling the napkins "creepy" and urging the airline to drop them.

In a statement, Coca-Cola "sincerely" apologized and said: "We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins last month and are replacing them with other designs."

Delta said: "We rotate Coke products regularly on our aircraft as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one. We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January."