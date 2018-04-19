Diner serves up tarantula burger

A woman faced her fear of spiders by eating a tarantual burger at a diner in North Carolina.

The bizarre dish has become a delicacy in Cambodia, and the owner of Bull City Burger and Brewery in North Carolina, Seth Gross, said he wanted to sell them to encourage "diversity".

He told The Star Online: "I thought this would be a great way to really teach about diversity."

Gross only gets 15 of the creatures in each month, and says punters have to be drawn out of a hat to get the chance to try the creepy crawly dish, which is deep-fried and tastes like chips.

He said: "You come in, you fill in a lottery ticket.

"If we draw your name, you come and get to eat one."

Those who enter, have to wait 48 hours to claim their prize.

Kristin Barnaby, who suffers from arachnophobia, managed to cure her fear of arachnids by tucking into the burger.

Asked what it tasted like, she said: "It reminded me of potato chips. I like to eat weird food."