Divorce Hotel lets married couples split in an unusual setting

By Bang

The Divorce Hotel gives couples the chance to bring an end to their marriages in an unusual setting.

The Gideon Putnam Resort and Spa in Saratoga Springs, New York gives each spouse two nights in their own separate room, and a profesisonal mediator called Michelle Martin.

She told Inside Edition: "You know how long it's going to take.

"You know how much it's going to cost. And you leave your marriage on a positive note."

One couple recently checked in to split the financial assets without any issue, although things got tense as negotiations turned to child custody.

The pair took a break, with one going for a massage and the other a round of golf, and on the third day they reached a deal.