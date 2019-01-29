Doctor resigns at wife's request

By Bang

A doctor in Illinois resigned from his post after his wife ordered him to quit.

The news was announced to patients at a medical centre in Illinois via a message posted in the reception area.

The message read: "Dr. Lupardus resigned from our office on Friday 1/18/19.

"The reason he resigned is because his wife would not allow him to work here since we hired a 'female' nurse practitioner.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.

"He will NOT be returning to this office. (sic)"

A photo of the sign has already been widely shared on social media, with various people describing it as unprofessional and bizarre.