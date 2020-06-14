Dog digs up truffle worth $1000

By Bang

A dog in Australia has dug up a two-pound truffle worth $1000.

The animal was sniffing around the Tasmanian Truffles farm when she found the massive fungi.

The giant truffle was the largest to be found on the farm in its 20-year history.

Anna Terry, daughter of Tasmanian Truffles founder Tim, told ABC: "It just kept going and I started to get more and more excited."

Truffle-hunting is usually associated with pigs but dogs have become the animal of choice at many farms as several breeds can be trained to pick up the scent.

The discovery would usually fetch a four-figure sum but there are a lack of potential buyers as restaurants are closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

