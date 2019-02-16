Dog named Donald Trump shot to 'protect livestock'

By Bang

A Minnesota sheriff says a dog named Donald Trump was killed in a bid to "protect livestock" despite rumours that it was killed in political rivalry.

Authorities are adamant that the dog - who was shot and killed in Lakefield - was killed in defence of private property and not political rivalry as has been claimed

Sheriff Shawn Haken's office said: "Facts have been misrepresented on social media sites. Unfortunately, people are now posting multiple threats of violence towards citizens in the area and justifying the threats based on these inaccurate posts on social media."

The dog's owner, Randal Thom, is an avid supporter of the president who has attended 46 of his rallies.

Donald even signed Thom's photo of the Alaskan Malamute at one of the rallies.

The dog was born in 2016 - the same year Trump was elected, and he was named accordingly.