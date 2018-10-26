Dog pretends to be stray for McDonalds burger

By Bang

A dog in Oklahoma hilariously pretends to be stray to get leftover burgers from McDonalds.

Betsy Reyes, who owns the dog, has shamed her pet named Princess on Facebook after revealing it was begging for food from the fast-food chain.

Betsy wrote on her social media: "If you see my dog @ the McDonald's on shields, quit feeding, bc she don't know how to act & be leaving the house all the time to go walking to McDonald's at night. She's not even a stray dog.

"She's just a gold diggin that be acting like she's a stray so people will feel bad for her & feed her burgers." (sic)

The post has since been shared 270,000 times with one user commenting: "I think your dog is a genius. That is all!"