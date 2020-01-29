Dog rides on bus by herself everyday

By Bang

A dog rides on the bus every day by herself.

Eclipse, a black Labrador and Mastiff mix, gets a ride to a dog park in Seattle and back every day and has a ticket attached to her collar.

It started after Eclipse left owner Jeff Young behind on a previous visit to the park, before boarding the bus on her own and now Eclipse simply gets on the bus unaccompanied.

All of the drivers on the route know Eclipse and will pick her up if they see her waiting for a lift, before ensuring to pull over at the park if she forgets to press the stop button.

Onlooker Robbie Lauren discussed Eclipse's exploits in a Facebook post, which has since been shared by more than 290,000 people.

She wrote: "All of the bus drivers know her and she makes them smile and many of the regular passengers enjoy seeing her every day and will often sit down next to her.

"Even the police have given their approval as long as the bus drivers are okay with the arrangement."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.