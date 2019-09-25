Domino's hiring garlic bread taster

By Bang

Domino's in Australia are hiring a Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester.

The fast food pizza chain requires someone with a "minimum of five years' in garlic bread consumption" for the paid role in Brisbane, Australia.

A job description on LinkedIn states: "You butter believe it! We're looking for someone a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside, to help taste test our World-Famous Garlic Breads at Domino's Headquarters."

Those wanting to land the job will have "never met a carb they didn't like" and understand "the perfect 'crunch to softness' ratio".

All that is required to be considered for the role, is participation in a survey, and either a 200 word piece or a 30-second video explaining why you are the perfect candidate for the job at Domino's HQ.

Applications close on October 7.