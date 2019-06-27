Drinking coffee boosts weight loss by 'helping the body burn calories faster'

By Bang

A study from the University of Nottingham has shown that drinking the beverage can help to stimulate 'brown fat' which works differently to other fat in your body and "produces heat by burning sugar and fat."

Professor Michael Symonds, from the University of Nottingham, said: "Brown fat works in a different way to other fat in your body and produces heat by burning sugar and fat, often in response to cold.

"Increasing its activity improves blood sugar control as well as improving blood lipid (fat) levels and the extra calories burnt help with weight loss

"This is the first study in humans to show that something like a cup of coffee can have a direct effect on our brown fat functions."