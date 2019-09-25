Dry shampoo left in hot car shatters sunroof

By Bang

A woman has warned of the dangers of leaving aerosols in hot cars after a bottle of dry shampoo shattered her daughter's sunroof.

Missouri resident Christine Bader Debrecht took to Facebook to share images of the destruction the aerosol caused after it "shot through" the glass on the top of the car and landed "50-feet away".

She shared: "I really feel like I need to spread the word about this and hopefully prevent others from experiencing this damage or even injury. Please feel free to share.

"This can of dry shampoo was left in my daughter's car's middle console. The lid of the console was closed.

"It was hot yesterday and the can exploded. It blew the console cover off of its hinges, shot through the sunroof, and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away.

I just want to remind you (and your kids) to heed those warnings on products you may be using. Please don't leave aerosol cans (and especially dry shampoo, as this seems to be an issue with some brands) in your car! I am so grateful that no one was hurt."

Debrecht said it took them several minutes to work out what cause the damage.

She told KSDK: "We thought something fell down from the sky, but the glass was going out so we know that wasn't the case."