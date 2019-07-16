By Bang

A new study has shown that eating ants could protect against cancer.

Research from Italian scientists suggests that high concentrations of antioxidants found in the insects can reduce chemical reactions in the body that produce free radicals - which is the believed cause of cancer.

Professor Mauro Serafini, said: "At least two billion people - a quarter of the world's population - regularly eat insects. The rest of us will need a bit more encouragement.

"Edible insects are an excellent source of protein, polyunsaturated fatty acids, minerals, vitamins and fiber.

"But until now, nobody had compared them with classical functional foods such as olive oil or orange juice in terms of antioxidant activity.