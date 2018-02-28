Electric shocks more common in winter due to wet weather

According to research, throughout winter electric, static sparks from people become more frequent due to cold wet weather.

The added subatomic particles are in the surfaces and some are worse than others, including nylon or wool carpets.

The Cambridge News reported that as electrons build in our bodies, they spread across our skin.

When the charge gets too high and we touch metal, the voltage - if high enough - can break down the air resistance and cause a spark to jump.

The air is an electric insulator - meaning that electrons don't pass through it easily.

But during winter, when the weather is wetter, the water molecules allow the electrons to pass more freely.

To prevent the sparks happening, people have been told to reduce the amount of charge that builds up by using air humidifiers and wearing electronically-neutral clothes, such as cotton.