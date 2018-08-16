End of civilisation in 2040?

By Bang

The end of civilisation could come in 2040, according to an apocalyptic computer model processed by one of the world's largest computers more than 40 years ago.

The World One programmed - developed by MIT researchers and processed by Australia's largest computer back in 1973 - has predicted the collapse of the world as we know it.

Australian broadcaster has republished its original report from the 1970s, as there is only two years until the computer model expects a major change.

The predictions are based on certain trends, including population growth, pollution levels, quality of life on earth and the availability of natural resources.

The broadcasters added: "At around 2020, the condition of the planet becomes highly critical.

"If we do nothing about it, the quality of life goes down to zero. Pollution becomes so seriously it will start to kill people, which in turn will cause the population to diminish, lower than it was in the 1900.

"At this stage, around 2040 to 2050, civilised life as we know it on this planet will cease to exist."