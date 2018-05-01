Expert says aliens don't have the means to visit Earth

Michael Hippke, from the Sonneberg Observatory in Germany, has suggested that aliens probably exist - but he doubts they're currently capable of visiting Earth.

Dr Hippke - whose theory is based on the idea that the aliens would need to live on an Earth-like planet - said: "On more-massive planets, spaceflight would be exponentially more expensive.

"Such civilisations would not have satellite TV, a moon mission or a Hubble Space Telescope."