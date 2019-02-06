Family kicked off flight for bad smell

By Bang

A family were removed from a flight after passengers complained about their smell.

Yossi Adler told WPLG that he, his wife and their one-year-old daughter were on board an American Airlines plane ready to fly home to Detroit when they were asked to leave.

Yossi claimed an airline official told him: "people complained you had body odour and we're not letting you back on."

In a statement, American Airlines confirmed the Adlers were kicked off the flight after receiving several complaints from passengers about their body odour.

The airlines stated the family was given an overnight stay in a hotel, food vouchers and booked on a flight to Detroit the next day.

The family made it home safe and were reunited with their luggage.