Fat and fit myth busted by new study

A new study has debunked the myth that people can be fat and fit.

A new major study by the University of Glasgow found that heart attacks, strokes and high blood pressure are likely to affect those with higher body mass index beyond 22 to 23 kg/m2.

A press statement read: "The risk also increases steadily the more fat a person carries around their waist.

"As BMI increased above 22kg/m2, the risk of CVD increased by 13 percent for every 5.2 kg/m2 increase in women and 4.3 kg/m2 in men."

Dr Stamantina Iliodromiti, who led the study of 300,000 people, said: "Any public misconception of a protective effect of fat on heart and stroke risks should be challenged."