Father demands wife pays for milk

By Bang

A stingy father wants his wife to pay for milk now she has stopped breastfeeding and has been criticised by people online who think he is selfish.

The dad - who has been blasted by critics online - admitted his wife has called him "an a*****e" over the incident after he argued the funds should "come out of the personal spending money" because she is still producing "plenty of milk".

He wrote: "She has been breastfeeding for 6 months since the baby was born and now wants to switch to formula. She makes plenty of milk and everything she just says she 'feels done'."

"I think if she wants to stop for basically no reason then the money for formula should come out of the personal spending money because she is the one making the decision.

"She says I'm an a*****e and it should come from the family/grocery budget (which is already tight) even though I don't have a say."

People on social media have been angry by his decision and think he is being very selfish.

A poster commented: "Breastfeeding is only free if you consider her time as worthless."