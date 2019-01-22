Finland bakery is selling bread made from 'cricket flour'

By Bang

A bakery in Finland is selling bread made into flour from "crushed crickets".

The bakery has been making bread using the peculiar technique, which requires as many as 70 crickets for each loaf of bread.

The company imports the cricket flower from the Netherlands because it allows their bread to contain more protein than "normal" bread.

Markus Hellstrom, the CEO of Fazer Bakery, said: "The crickets are in the form of flour and they have been ground as a whole cricket and then made into dough and then baked to a very delicious product.

"We wanted to be in the forefront of food revolution. We want to boost growth in the bread category with hand-made artisanal bread, also in the future.

"In the Fazer in-store bakeries, we can easily bake and test different kinds of novelties. The first-in-the-world Fazer Cricket Bread is a great example of this."

Finland recently lifted the ban on the sale of insects to be used in food.