Flight attendant dies of heart attack on flight

By Bang

An air stewardess tragically died after suffering a heart attack on a flight.

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to New York City was forced to land in San Francisco after a crew member had "a suspected heart attack."

San Francisco airport spokesman Doug Yakel said: "Medical personnel attempted CPR during the flight but suspended those efforts prior to landing. The San Mateo County coroner declared the crew member dead on arrival."

Andrea Bartz - who was on the flight to John F. Kennedy Airport - tweeted that the crew made an announcement asking for a doctor to go to first class and help with a medical emergency.

Bartz added that police officers came on board after the plane landed.