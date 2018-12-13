Flushed diamond ring found nine years later

By Bang

A New Jersey woman was reunited with her 20th anniversary diamond ring nine years after she dropped it down the toilet.

Paula Stanton was cleaning her bathroom when the band fell down the bowl and was lost but she never gave up trying to find it and two years' ago she spoke with Crew Chief Ted Gogol of the local public works department to see if he had seen it in the course of his work, but he had not.

Paula's husband bought her a replacement ring but she yearned for the original and after returning from a Thanksgiving trip she found a note at her door to call the public works department.

After calling she was informed that Gogol found the ring shimmering on the shoulder of a pipe leading from Stanton's house by following their conversation.

Speaking to ABC13, she said: "I was thrilled, stunned, I could not believe it."

Gogol believes it was fate that made him find the piece of jewellery, saying: "That ring didn't want to leave her family. There are so many things that could have happened. It could have been washed away. It could have been crushed, but it was just meant to be."