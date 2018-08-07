Fly ruins domino world record attempt

By Bang

A fly has ruined a world record domino attempt after landing on one of the tiles.

22 people worked over two weeks to set up 596,229 mini dominoes as a German domino group attempted to break its own 2013 Guinness World Record but one tiny fly ruined the endeavour when it landed on a tile and sent them all toppling over.

The mini tiles had to be set up with tweezers by the volunteers, who worked for 14 days to get everything ready for the attempt.

However, before it could be completed, one single fly caused havoc as it ruined the set-up, leaving no time to do it all again.

Patrick Sinner of Sinners Domino Entertainment told a local newspaper: "The fly triggered the chain reaction prematurely. There was no time to set up all the little tiles again."

The attempt took place on the tenth Domino Day on 3 August in Nidda, near Frankfurt.