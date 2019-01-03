Furious bride says her bridesmaid is 'wrong' to get pregnant

By Bang

A bride was left furious with her bridesmaid after she found out she would be five months pregnant on her wedding day.

In a Reddit post, named 'Am I allowed to be p***ed or am I just selfish', an enraged bride-to-be posted a rant arguing that she thinks her friend is "wrong" to get pregnant without telling her beforehand.

She wrote: "Long story short, I just found out that one of my bridesmaids will be 5-6 months pregnant on my wedding day.

"This bridesmaid was also planning my super secret bachelorette party that I know no details of, but I'm assuming involved drinking that will probably either be changed or cancelled.

"Maybe I'm just thinking the worst here.

"But personally I think it's wrong to get pregnant when you're part of the bridal party and not tell the bride..."

However, the bride's selfish attitude enraged other users who had read the post

One angry user said: "Is it possible that she didn't tell you because she knew your reflex reaction would NOT be 'Congratulations! Let's get you a bridesmaid's dress that is comfortable!' but instead, 'This is going to mess up my bachelorette party'?"

Another wrote: "Your bachelorette party is just one night. Your friend's pregnancy is the creation of another human that will last a lifetime".