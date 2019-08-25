Giant bee colony in someone's roof makes 50kg of honey

By Bang

A giant bee colony discovered in someone's roof made 50kg of honey.

Brisbane Backyard Bees apiarist Paul Wood had the job of removing the hive by chiselling it out bit by bit and without disturbing the bees.

According to www.stuff.co.nz, Wood said: "It is always unbelievable to pull the sheeting back and see what a fantastic job these bees have done at building a hive.

"It is spectacular, always. It is a shame to pull it apart."

He was given half of the honey and the other half was given back to the owners.