Giant sinkhole splits New Zealand farm in two

A dairy farm near the town of Rotorua has been split in two.

The amazing sight appeared on the farm near the town of Rotorua on the North Island of New Zealand, where rock deposits from a 60,000-year-old volcano have become visible to the naked eye.

Speaking to TVNZ, volcanologist Brad Scott explained: "This is pretty spectacular, it's a lot bigger than the ones I'd normally see."

He said, too, that the dirt at the bottom of the sinkhole was "the original 60,000-year-old volcanic deposit that came out of this crater".

Meanwhile, Colin Tremain - the farmer - revealed that the situation had occurred overnight as he was sleeping.

