Girlfriend has strict rules

By Bang

A controlling girlfriend shocked people online with a list of bizarre rules for her boyfriend.

A list of 22 ridiculous demands, made by an unknown woman to her partner, was found in a traded car and has circulated on social media.

The list includes not drinking unless she is present, texting back within ten minutes and not ditching her for his friends.

Other rules on the list include unlimited phone checks and not having the phone number of any single women, or following any single women on social media.

The list received many comments with twitter users quick to share their views.

One user wrote: "Run!!!"

While another said: "She sounds crazy but it also sounds like he cheated and she took him back."