Goats block Brooklyn subway traks

By Bang

A pair of escaped goats wandered onto a stretch of New York City subway lines in Brooklyn and left the route blocked on Monday.

The two escaped animals wandered onto the section of the tracks in Brooklyn and caused a bit of a stir, with some routes being redirected to give officials time to usher them to safety on Monday.

Snaps and updates from New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority - via the NYC Subway Twitter account - kept everyone gripped by the drama, and revealed the police were eventually called.

The MTA said: "A new one for us (we think): Two goats are roaming along the N line tracks in Brooklyn. They're safe and not currently affecting service, but they are on the run. We'll keep you posted."

The pair - described brilliantly as "very baaaaad boys" - caused a diversion for southbound N trains, but eventually officers were able to make sure the wonderful tale had a happy ending.

Another post read: "The goats have been removed from the tracks by NYPD, and service is resuming. We thank ewe for your patience."