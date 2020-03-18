Goldfish becomes flesh-eating cannibal

By Bang

A horrified woman says her goldfish has grown into a flesh-eating monster.

Alexandria Miller - from Chicago in the US - bought Gerald the goldfish in 2018 and it has since grown to a whopping 12 inches.

In a shocking twist, she admitted she has to keep the fish isolated from his tank mates as he has eaten several of them.

Alexandria explained: "When I first got him, he was in a plastic bag and was just under two inches. He just looked like your regular goldfish and I thought they grew to their environment so I was expecting him to just stop growing but within a month of me having him he was already getting bigger."

The 28-year-old admits that Gerald gets "grumpy" when he is hungry.

Alexandria said: "He seems to get grumpy towards me - but if I put a smaller fish in there with him, he will eat them which he has done several times."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.