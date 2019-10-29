Grandfather from Leeds is the fastest 84-year-old in the world

By Bang

A grandfather from Leeds has been named the fastest 84-year-old in the world.

Tony Bowman represented Team GB at the European Masters in Italy last month and came away with three medals as he won gold for hurdles, silver in the 400m relay and bronze in the decathlon.

He said: "It is the younger athletes that are beating me. There is no 84-year-old faster than me in the UK - no, the world."

Tony broke 11 British athletics records when he first entered the 80-84 age category, a feat made even more remarkable by the fact that he survived two heart attacks in his 70s.

He added: "I can't let my heart get in the way of my training. When I am sprinting I have to give it my absolute all, my heart is the last thing on my mind."