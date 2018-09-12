Groom stood up his bride because she used WhatsApp too much

By Bang

A groom stood his wife-to-be up at the altar because she spent too much time messaging people on WhatsApp.

The couple was to be married in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh in northern India, but the wedding party was left waiting for hours with no idea where the groom was.

The concerned father of the bride phoned the groom's family only to discover that the ceremony had been cancelled due to his daughter's constant use of WhatsApp.

Superintendent Vipin Tada said that the groom's family claimed: "The bride had a habit of using WhatsApp excessively and was sending messages to her in-laws even before the wedding."

The family of the bride were furious and demanded that the groom's family give some compensation after they paid a massive dowry of 6.5 million rupees (£70,000).