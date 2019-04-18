Hairstylist makes tall people pay more

By Bang

A hairstylist has been criticised for charging certain clients extra and people are shocked that they are discriminating customers for their height and length of hair.

The unnamed crimper also insisted additional costs will be incurred for those whose hair is "bra strap length or longer" and suggested customers measure their locks before heading to the salon, sparking fury after their note was circulated online.

The hairdresser wrote: "Please note that the price is subject to change.

"If you are above the height of 5ft 8in, there is an additional charge; if your hair is bra strap length or longer, there is an additional charge."

"If you incorrectly measure your hair, the scheduled length you initially booked may be changed and additional costs will be added accordingly.

"Also, current pictures of your hair are required at the time of your consultation."

One critic responded with: "This hair stylist has lost her damn mind! What in the world has height got to do with length of hair! And so what if your hair is long is not still the same hair style?"