Harry Potter fans shocked by discovery about character's scar

By Bang

Harry Potter fans were stunned when they discovered the character's iconic scar may not be a lightning bolt.

Some fans on social media have suggested that the wizards scar was shaped like the hand motion to cast Avada Kedavra - the infamous killing curse often used by Harry's arch enemy Lord Voldemort, who was the person that originally gave him the scar.

In a post, they shared a screenshot of the Harry Potter wiki and wrote: "Did you know Harry Potter's scar isn't a lightning bolt, but actually the hand motion to cast Avada Kedavra."

Fans couldn't hide their shock at the discovery, with one tweeting: "I'm not even a Harry Potter fan and I'm surprised af.(sic)"

Another said: "It all makes sense now. (Sic)"

A third added: "I actually didn't know that, I loved the movies but never read the books or really geeked out on it. (Sic)"