Heatwave causes tap water to change colour

The recent heatwave in the UK has caused tap water to cause change colour for many people living in North Wales.

As the weather reached record highs in the UK, people living in Wrexham were left stuck when it came to quenching their thirst as the water running from their taps had turned white and milky.

Following complaints from a number of residents, Dee Valley Water released a statement saying: "We are currently receiving calls from the Wrexham area of aerated water (milky appearance).

"This is being caused by current demand on our network during this hot spell of weather."

However, the company did insist that the water was still safe to drink, adding: "We would like to reassure our customers that air in supply poses no threat to health and will gradually disperse of its own accord."