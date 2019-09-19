Horse tries to get on a bus

By Bang

A horse tried to take a bus ride in Russia.

Commuters at a bus stop in St. Petersburg were stunned as the unaccompanied animal was spotted grazing on some grass just feet away from onlookers waiting to make their own journeys.

In a bizarre turn of events, when the bus pulled up the horse looked to try and board the vehicle too, although it was unsuccessful as the doors closed on its face.

The animal then returned to the grass to carry on eating.

Although it's not clear whether or not the horse was recaptured, locals think it could have escaped from a nearby stable.