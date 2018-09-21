Huge spider web covers 1,000ft of land

By Bang

Warm weather in Greece has led to a 1,000-foot spider web in Aitoliko.

A huge area of greenery has been covered in what is said to be seasonal phenomenon, with experts say it's caused by Tetragnathas building large nests for mating, while an increase in mosquitos could also have contributed to the rise in the number of spiders.

Maria Chatzaki, professor of molecular biology and genetics at Democritus University of Thrace told Newsit.gr: "It's as if the spiders are taking advantage of these conditions and are having a kind of a party. They mate, they reproduce and provide a whole new generation.

"These spiders are not dangerous for humans and will not cause any damage to the area's flora. The spiders will have their party and will soon die."