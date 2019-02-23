Husband asks wife to get Botox

By Bang

A newly married woman revealed online that her husband asked her to get Botox and she was very upset and asked for a divorce.

The 31-year-old bride - who shared her experience anonymously on Reddit - revealed her partner woke up crying before she confronted him, and it was then he asked her to have the injections, which reduce wrinkles.

The woman wrote: "A little after Xmas he started acting really distant, telling me that something was bothering him but he didn't want to tell me yet.

"Fed up with this grey cloud ominously hanging over our marriage, I begged him to tell me what was wrong... mind you, only after he woke me up in the middle of the night in tears.

"Very seriously and solemnly he looked in my eyes and quietly asked 'Would you consider getting botox?'

"I asked him, what is it specifically that bothers you so much, he said - and I quote - 'It f***s me up to see you smile or laugh.' "

The wife claims she went "numb" and requested a divorce a moment later.