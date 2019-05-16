Husband buys tarantula to stop arachnophobic mother-in-law coming over

By Bang

A husband purchased a tarantula to stop his arachnophobic mother-in-law coming to his house.

Posting on Reddit, an unnamed user revealed that he decided to purchase the spider because his wife's parents visit every day and he has "no privacy" from them.

He said: "They will come around every day unannounced to visit my wife/play with our kids. So not only do I never get a break from my mother in laws constant nagging, I have no privacy from them."

The user didn't tell his wife his intentions behind buying the exotic pet, but insisted the spider has "worked like a charm" and his mother-in-law now won't step foot in their house.

He added: "It's in a big enclosure in the living room. Asked wife before hand if it's okay, but didn't tell her the motivation. Worked like a charm, the dad still comes but the mother can't stand to be in the same house as it."