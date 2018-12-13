In-flight meal may contain bullet fragments

By Bang

An American plane passenger was left stunned on a recent British Airways flight when a meal contained a warning that it may contain "bullet fragments".

American radio host Dr. Michael L. Brown had been travelling in business class from London Heathrow to Chicago O'Hare Airport when he was presented with the in-flight menu.

One dish that caught his eye was Home Counties venison stew, which was to be served with rosemary dumplings, roasted chestnuts and wilted kale, however, there was the possibility of ingesting a strange unwanted ingredient due to the way the deer was killed.

The warning read: "Even though greatest care has been taken, due to the nature of the product there is a very small risk of bullet fragments that could be found in the meal."

The 63-year-old took a photo of the strange warning and shared it on Twitter, saying: "You've got to be kidding me."

Brown then asked the cabin crew about the food warning but they were as bemused as him.

He said: "I didn't order it but found this to be very strange. The two flight attendants I spoke with had never seen or noticed this before but got a good laugh out of it."

A spokesman for British Airways said: "These warnings are there as a precaution, and are common practice. We source the best British ingredients for our in-flight menu and this is no exception."