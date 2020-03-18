Insect species named after Lady Gaga

By Bang

A new insect species has been named after Lady Gaga for its "wacky fashion sense".

University of Illinois graduate student Brendan Morris named the treehopper species 'Kaikaka Gaga' after the 'Bad Romance' hitmaker as a tribute to its uniqueness.

Brendan told the University of Illinois News Bureau: "If there is going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it's going to be a treehopper, because they've got these crazy horns, they have this wacky fashion sense about them."

Morris added: "Treehoppers include some of the most spectacularly beautiful and often quite bizarre bugs on the planet. And they live almost everywhere humans do, making them perfect candidates for a ladybug - or butterfly-level of appreciation."

Lady Gaga has yet to respond to the news, but Morris hopes she'll take it as a compliment.

