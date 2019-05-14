By Bang

An insurance company is offering compensation for 'Game of Thrones' spoilers.

Endsleigh Insurance Services has launched its new "Spoiler Cover" which will allow viewers to claim financial compensation for plotlines of the hugely popular show ruined by friends, family or social media.

The new policy offers compensation up to the value of £100 per person for any fan who has their viewing experience ruined by spoilers.

Julia Alpan, head of marketing at Endsleigh, said: "Game of Thrones is one of the biggest shows of the last decade and the last few episodes promise to bring in some of the largest audiences on record.

"With the show historically airing on US screens ahead of the UK, spoilers have always been an issue - so we wanted to address that head-on with the first ever spoiler insurance policy, that will offer financial compensation for anyone whose day is ruined by an unwanted plot reveal"