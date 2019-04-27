Judge orders woman to wear charm bracelet on probation

By AP

Judges have a lot of discretion when it comes to handing out sentences to criminal defendants, but some experts say a recent Idaho case where a woman was ordered to wear a charm bracelet is particularly unusual.

Jennifer Fanopoulos was sentenced in Boise’s U.S. District Court earlier this month for using fraud to obtain illegal drugs from the hospital where she worked. U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge sentenced her to three years of probation and added an extra requirement: He ordered her to wear a charm bracelet bearing pictures of her children to deter her from using drugs or alcohol.

Neither the judge nor Fanopoulos’ defense attorney responded to requests for comment.