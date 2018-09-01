KFC wants parents to name child after colonel

By Bang

KFC will give parents the chance to win $11,000 for naming their child after Colonel Sanders.

The chain has said the first baby born on September 9 to be named Harland after its founder - and registered with the restaurant- will win the prize towards the child's college education.

Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer, said: "Even though vintage names are making a comeback, our iconic founder's name was dwindling in popularity, and we couldn't just stand idly by and let that happen.

"We hope that this birthday celebration honors the Colonel and encourages the next generation of people aspiring to live the American dream."

The cash prize's total was chosen to honour KFC's famous 11 herbs and spices, and the fast food firm said the US Social Security Administration lists the moniker Harland as 3,257th in the rankings of most common baby names last year.