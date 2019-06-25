Kitten survives 40-mile journey under car bonnet

By Bang

One-year-old tabby cat Chi - who had found the risky hiding spot - is now recovering after getting emergency treatment for life threatening injuries.

According to Sky News, her owner Kaylie Banks said: "I returned home from work and Chi was nowhere to be seen. After turning the house upside down, I began knocking on my neighbors' doors.

"No one had seen her and I was beginning to get worried. One of my neighbors then approached me to say he had found Chi trapped under the bonnet of his car.

"She was very stressed and he had to take the grill off the front of the car to get her out."