Kitten survives after being trapped in washing machine for an entire spin-cycle

By Bang

A kitten miraculously survived after being trapped inside a washing machine for an entire spin-cycle.

The six-month-old feline, called Poppy, from Launceston, Tasmania had made her way into the machine without the knowledge of her owners, who rushed the animal to the Animal Medical Centre for treatment immediately after discovering the accident.

Although Poppy had no broken bones, she was severely concussed and was treated with IV fluids before being sent home two days later.

Owner Kim Burr told ABC: "It worried me after what happened, and I thought maybe she wouldn't like us, wouldn't let us cuddle her or pick her up, but she's totally back to normal.

"She's fully recovered back to her old ways of running and jumping off couches. You wouldn't know what she went through."