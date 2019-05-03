Landlord told tenants to take it in turns sleeping in a single bed

By Bang

An Australian house owner advertised his flat, costing £66 per week, for two people even though there is only a small room with a single bed.

However, he insists that two people can live in the flat and take it in shifts to sleep at different times.

The ad reads: "Rooms to rent. Available. Two night time workers, two day time workers. Message for more details, ideal shift workers."

Images of the advert popped up on Kmart Unhacks & Roasts Facebook group and members were quick to complain about the room.

One woman commented: "It's pretty sad that for a lot of people, this would be all they could afford. A shared bed in a s*** hole."